A preliminary agreement has been reached between German Armenian Albert Tovmasyan—who is the initiator of Armenian preservation activities in Lower Saxony state of Germany—and municipal authorities of Leer town, and with respect to renaming a Leer street to Yerevan Street, and as a tribute to the capital city of Armenia.
Tovmasyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am that even though the respective negotiations are already concluded, he still has concerns because the Turkish community has a great influence on the municipal authorities.
Also, he informed that in April, they marked the Armenian Genocide anniversary already for the fifth time in Leer.
In addition, Tovmasyan said a second apricot tree has been planted at the Armenian Park, which was created after the placing of the cross-stone there, and on the centennial of Armenian Genocide.
Also, he noted that in fall, they plan to mark the 2800th anniversary of Yerevan at the area adjacent to this cross-stone.
Incidentally, Albert Tovmasyan is in Yerevan these days. He has come specially to join the movement, led by Armenia National Assembly opposition “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head and PM candidate Nikol Pashinyan.