YEREVAN.- The whole world looks at you as a positive example, world famous musician Serj Tankian said during the rally in Yerevan.

Serj Tankian arrived in Armenia on Monday and was welcomed at Zvartnots airport by PM candidate Nikol Pashinyan and his supporters. Accomponied by Pashinyan, Tankian left for Republican Square where a big rally is taking place.

"You create a motherland that deserves the pride of the Armenian nation. The entire world is watching us as a positive example”, Serj Tankian underlined.

According to him, for years the Armenian people were known for the Genocide and earthquake, while this movement raises the reputation of the Armenian people.

“The power of love overcomes all other powers. Bowing in front of you, I have come to support you to create the Motherland of our dreams. Now we start the period of patience. We must continue with reforms and investments”, the singer noted.