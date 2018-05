YEREVAN. – Thirteen MPs from the ruling Republican Party of Armenia voted for Nikol Pashinyan during the special session of the National Assembly on Tuesday (PHOTOS).

Manvel Grigoryan, Shirak Torosyan, Arsen Mikhaylov, Knyaz Hasanov, Migran Poghosyan, Sedrak Saroyan, Arayik Grigoryann, Felix Tsolakyan, Arman Sahakyan, Artak Sargsyan, Samvel Alexanyan, Murad Muradyan, Ashot Arsenyan - mostly oligarchs, odious generals and representatives of national minorities voted “for”.

The deputy from RPA Felix Tsolakyan voted for Nikol Pashinyan even during the first election on May 1.

As reported earlier, Head of Yelk faction Nikol Pashinyan was elected with 59 MPs voting “for” and 42 “against” during the special session of the National Assembly on Tuesday.