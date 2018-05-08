YEREVAN. – President Armen Sarkissian on Tuesday met with new Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia.
Based on the National Assembly decision to elect Pashinyan PM, Sarkissian on the same day signed an executive order appointing Pashinyan as Prime Minister.
Their first talk was held at the official presidential residence.
Congratulating PM Pashinyan, President Sarkissian stated as follows: “I want to wish that you form the government as soon as possible and get to solving all the problems facing our state, government, entire people, and this country: the Republic of Armenia. My best wishes to you, and good luck!”