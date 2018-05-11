YEREVAN. – The Initiatives for Development of Armenia (IDeA) Foundation intends to invest 15.7 billion drams in the establishment of a health center in the resort town of Dilijan, Tavush region of Armenia.

The project was presented by First Deputy Minister of Territorial Administration and Development of Armenia, Vache Terteryan.

According to him, Chaum Dilijan center as well as the territory adjacent to the city lake, the city park and the stadium will be created within the project.

The project will be implemented in Getapnya, while the area of the territory will be 3 - 5 hectares. The project will cost 17 billion drams.

During the implementation of the program, 1,070 temporary jobs will be created with an average monthly salary of 200,000 drams, and after the center is established, another 408 jobs will be created with an average monthly salary of 500,000 drams.

The project will be implemented within five years.

The founders of the IDeA Foundation are well-known entrepreneur Ruben Vardanyan and his wife Veronika Zonabend.