The Minister of Internal Affairs of Georgia, Giorgi Gakharia, apologized to the participants in the anti-government rally that was organized in capital city Tbilisi by the White Noise Movement.
“I apologize, not only on my behalf, but also for if any representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs has created a risk for you, or your safety,” Gakharia stated, in particular.
At the same time, however, he asked the participants in this rally to likewise apologize to the police officers whom they had insulted.