YEREVAN.- Member of the Civil Contract party Hakob Arshakyan will be appointed as First Deputy Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies of Armenia, Arshakyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

He noted that since then he has been working de facto at the Ministry, got acquainted with the situation and had meetings.

According to Hakob Arshakyan, there is a lot of work, but he is determined to do his best.