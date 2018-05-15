STEPANAKERT. – President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic; NKR), Bako Sahakyan, on Tuesday received Movses Hakobyan, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia.
The process of building an army and respective cooperation between the two Armenian states were on the agenda of their talk, Central Information Department of the Office of the Artsakh President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The NKR Minister of Defense and Defense Army Commander, Levon Mnatsakanyan, also attended this meeting.