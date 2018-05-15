YEREVAN. – Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said he discussed the sales of weapons to Azerbaijan during his meeting with Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko.
The meeting was held on the margins of the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council on Monday.
Talking to reporters on Tuesday, Pashinyan said the matter was discussed and Lukashenko’s reaction was “normal”.
As to his meeting with Russia’s Vladimir Putin, head of the Armenian government said: “I do not want to sum up the meeting in this format. But, a wide range of issues was discussed, and it was a very efficient meeting. There was a general discussion.”