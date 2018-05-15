US President Donald Trump says his wife, Melania, will be released from the hospital in a few days after receiving treatment for a kidney condition the White House says is noncancerous.
"Our great First Lady is doing really well. Will be leaving hospital in 2 or 3 days. Thank you for so much love and support!" Trump tweeted.
The 48-year-old first lady had an "embolization" procedure Monday at a military hospital outside Washington. The White House said the procedure was "successful" and that there were no complications.