YEREVAN.- Armenian President Armen Sarkissian received on Wednesday receives President of World Information Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA) Yvonne Chiu and Secretary General James Poisant, the press service of the President’s Office reported.

During the meeting the sides discussed issues referring to the organization of the World Congress on Information Technologies-WCIT in Yerevan in 2019.

Armen Sarkissian noted that the IT sphere is among the priorities of the Armenian economy and has a great potential. Yvonne Chiu noted that the WITSA is interested in close cooperation with the Government of Armenia.