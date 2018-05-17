French President Emmanuel Macron will hold “frank” talks with Facebook Inc (FB.O) Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg on tax and data privacy in a week’s time when he welcomes the bosses of leading tech firms to Paris in a drive to lure more investment, Reuters reported.
The French leader’s office said he would meet Zuckerberg and more than a dozen technology chief executives during a Tech for Good summit at which he will pitch France Inc but also push his case for an EU tax on digital turnover and call for a tougher battle against fake news.