Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Erdogan discussed the aggravated situation in the Middle East, Kremlin reported.
Special attention is paid to the mass protests which are held in the Palestinian territories against the opening of U.S. embassy in Jerusalem. The sides expressed serious concern over the death of a large number of participants of these protest actions.
The Russian side emphasized the importance of refraining from violence, need to establish an effective negotiating process in order to find mutually acceptable solutions based on relevant UN decisions.
The sides exchanged views on the problems of the Syrian settlement, taking into account the results of the 9th round of the high level Astana meetings on Syria.