Turkey’s president Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday had a phone call with Pope Francis during which they discussed the latest developments in Jerusalem and rising tensions in Gaza. Erdoğan and the pope underlined that the U.S.' decision to move its embassy violated the status of the holy city of Jerusalem and was "unacceptable".
For his part, Francis expressed deep sorrow over the incidents in Jerusalem, stating that a two-state solution in which Jerusalem is granted special status is needed for peace.
The pope also said it is unacceptable to target innocents and claim their lives, urging the international community to address the problem through the UN.