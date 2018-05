An explosive eruption at Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano has sent ash 30,000ft (9,100m) into the sky, BBC reported.

The US Geological Survey says the eruption took place at 04:15 local time (14:15 GMT).

Staff at the volcano observatory and the national park had previously been evacuated.

Since a new zone of Mount Kilauea began erupting almost two weeks ago, lava has wrecked dozens of homes and forced hundreds of people to be evacuated.