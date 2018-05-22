Armenian President Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory message to the world famous singer Charles Aznavour on his 94th birth anniversary
The art that Charles Aznavour continues to create today as a combination of soul and heart opens for the audience a door to the world which they do not want to leave any more, he said in his message.
“You inspire people with faith and hope in their own strength and future. This is an incredible mission, and I am proud that the Armenian people gave such a son to humanity,” the statement said.