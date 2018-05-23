YEREVAN. – The process of releasing political prisoners has begun, and this process will continue.

The new Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on Wednesday told the aforementioned to reporters.

“One can’t speak to the people with threats of violence, with insinuations of threats of violence,” Pashinyan stated, in particular. “And I hope that we all realize that if a change in political situation is recorded [in Armenia], the change in that political situation shall be recorded in everyone’s demeanor, so that we will be able to continue to the end the logic of the revolution of love and solidarity.”

Also, the new Armenian PM noted that they attach great importance to the establishment of an independent judicial system in Armenia.

“For that, we see two practical things to do,” Pashinyan explained. “First, so that judges aren’t given unlawful instructions from the cabinets of the authorities and from anywhere. Second, we shall ensure that no judge will render a verdict by a bribe. (…). This very political condition is ensured, and the judges must act within the framework of the powers given to them by law.”