Tehran is capable of and prepared to increase the amount and level of its uranium enrichment, Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali Akbar Salehi said after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called on the country to stop enrichment, FarsNews reported.
"We enjoy the necessary preparedness in different sectors to return to the pre-nuclear deal era but we hope never to reach that point," Salehi told reporters in Tehran on Tuesday.
"If we decide to develop certain operations, including enrichment, we will be ready to increase production or (level of) enrichment, for instance," he added.
Salehi said that after signing the 2015 nuclear deal, Iran has also been able to start enrichment of stable isotopes with Russia's help, adding that the related technology is being transferred to the country.