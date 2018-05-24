YEREVAN. – Lithuanian parliament ratified Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement with 89 MPs voting “for”, one abstention and no votes “against”, Armenia’s Ambassador to Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia Tigran Mkrtchyan tweeted.
After Estonia and Latvia, Lithuania is the third EU member state to ratify this agreement.
