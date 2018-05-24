YEREVAN. – The Central Electoral Commission (CEC) of Armenia on Thursday convened a special session, during which it publicized the three new members of the “Way Out” (Yelk) faction at the Yerevan Council of Elders of the capital city.
Accordingly, since the faction member Eduard Aghajanyan has been appointed the Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff, the next person on Yelk’s electoral list, Viktor Yengibaryan, has become a Yerevan municipal council member in Aghajanyan’s place.
Also, the next candidate on the aforementioned list, Nelli Ghardyan, has become a Yelk faction member in the stead of Tigran Avinyan, who has been appointed Deputy Prime Minister.
And Arayik Harutyunyan, who has been appointed Minister of Education and Science, will be replaced at the Yerevan Council of Elders by Ruben Rubinyan, the next person on Yelk’s electoral list.