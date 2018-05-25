At least 15 people have been injured in an explosion that occurred Thursday night at a restaurant in the Canadian city of Mississauga, and three of the injured are in very critical condition.
The Peel Regional Paramedic Service informed about the aforesaid on its Twitter account, reported Russian News Agency TASS.
“Peel Paramedics have transported 15 pts. [patients] from The Bombay Bhel restaurant in Mississauga,” the statement reads. “3 pts. were taken to trauma centres with critical blast injuries.”
The cause of the explosion is yet unknown.