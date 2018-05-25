YEREVAN. – Problems have been deepening since the society began to distrust the election results, feeling that they are cheated, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Friday.
His remark came at the 27th joint meeting of the board of trustees and the local chapters of Hayastan (Armenia) All-Armenian Fund.
According to PM, the lack of realization of citizens’ right to form power was the biggest political challenge in Armenia.
“Another top priority for our government is the fight against corruption, staring from election rigging, judicial corruption or corruption in the system of state administration. Our Cabinet has already taken steps in this regard and recorded success,” Pashinyan concluded.