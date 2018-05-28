YEREVAN. – Armenia marks the 100th anniversary of the First Republic on May 28.
The Armenian regular military forces and volunteers defeated the Turkish troops, in May 1918, and thus prevented the latter’s invasion of Armenia’s capital city Yerevan.
This triumph enabled the Armenian people to restore their statehood, which was lost centuries ago.
It was 100 years ago on this day that the Armenian National Council declared, in Tbilisi, Armenia’s independence and the creation of the First Republic of Armenia.
The First Republic of Armenia has played an invaluable role in the formation of the state governance bodies.
The May 28 celebrations in Armenia are traditionally held at Sardarapat, which eternalizes the memory of the Armenian heroes who prevented a Turkish invasion of Armenia in 1918.