President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) President Bako Sahakyan, and Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II on Monday laid wreaths at the Sardarapat Memorial.
The “Century of Victories” celebrations devoted to the centennial of the First Republic of Armenia and of Battle of Sardarapat, during which Armenian forces had pushed back the Turkish invaders 100 years ago, are held at Sardarapat Memorial,
This monument eternalizes the memory of the Armenian heroes who prevented a Turkish invasion of Armenia back in 1918.