YEREVAN. – Member of the Armenian parliament Shirak Torosyan is leaving the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) faction, but will remain an MP.

Torosyan issued a statement saying he made a decision taking into account inconsistency between RPA and his personal views and taking into account his party’s aspirations to participate in the upcoming parliamentary election.

On May 8 Shirak Torosyan voted for the candidacy of Nikol Pashinyan for Armenian PM, the move which was not agreed on with RPA faction and provoked outrage among RPA members