YEREVAN. – The EU is ready to help if the Armenian authorities ask for help in organization of snap parliamentary election, head of the EU delegation to Armenia Piotr Switalski told Azatutyun on Tuesday.
The international community, the EU and the UN are ready to help, he said, recalling that 95% of financial aid was received from the EU during the previous elections. However, it’s not just about the finance, but also about skilled qualified specialists, and the EU is ready to help in any case.
In response to RPA MP Armen Ashotyan’s statement that the EU’s help was insufficient, Switalski noted that Armenia should develop using its internal resources.
According to him, the main changes in Armenia should be made by the Armenian people themselves as “an external assistance is only a drop in an economic development.”
Armenia has never been and will never be an orphan country, which is dependent on external aid, noted Switalski adding that Armenia is never afraid to look at the outside world and benefit from it.