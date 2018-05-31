YEREVAN. – New details are coming out from the recent talk between the new Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, and the businessmen, according to Hraparak (Square) newspaper.

“The main newsmaker [at that meeting] was the king of sugar [imports], [MP] Samvel Aleksanyan (…), who said, with his ‘special’ sincerity, ‘(…). If you want me to register [all of my employees], I will [have to] let go so many thousands of employees, shut down the plant, send everyone home because very large investments are needed to operate such a plant and employ so many people. (…).’”

“Those in attendance noticed that the question really worried Pashinyan in some sense. (…). Pashinyan said, ‘We will discuss the matter in depth with experts; we will respond to you. Everything shall be in the legal domain.’

“(…) other businessmen also touched upon such matters,” wrote Hraparak.