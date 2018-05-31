YEREVAN. – Under the agreement with the European Union (EU), Armenia will receive €36 million this year. But, at present, there is a possibility that this will be increased by another €10 million, based on the principle of “more for more.”
Deputy Foreign Minister Armen Papikyan on Thursday said the aforementioned during the debates at the National Assembly, and devoted to the “performance” of the 2017 State Budget.
In his words, if a partner country does more within the framework of reforms, it can expect more funding from the EU.
Papikyan noted that Armenia is expected to get €176 million for the implementation of the Armenia-EU agreement for 2017 to 2020.
“It includes budget support, technical and grant programs, alike, as well as to local NGOs,” the deputy FM noted, in particular. “Besides that, Armenia may receive funding from an umbrella program, if it records a major progress in the domains of agreed deep, sustainable democracy reforms.”