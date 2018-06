YEREVAN. – Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan urged the European countries to speed up the ratification of the Armenia-EU agreement.

According to him, a provisional application has entered into force starting from June 1 until the agreement is ratified by all EU countries.

The meeting of the cooperation council is expected to be held in late June, the minister noted.

The Armenia-EU agreement has been already ratified by three EU member states.