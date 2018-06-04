YEREVAN. – Laureate of Aurora Prize 2017 Tom Catena and his wife Nasima visited Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan on Monday.

While placing a wreath at the genocide monument, Catena’s wife burst into tears.

Nasima was deeply touched by the memorial, Tom Catena told reporters adding that when there is a lot of pain in you, you are trying to suppress it, but being here, you immediately remember your own history.

Tom Catena and his wife planted a tree on Memory Alley and visited the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute.

Katena told Armenian News- NEWS.am he was deeply impressed by a photo of an Armenian boy showing his hands with traces of nails. He was crucified, but survived.

Doctor Tom Catena arrived in Sudan as a Catholic missionary from Amsterdam, New York. He has since saved thousands of lives as the sole surgeon permanently based in Sudan’s war-ravaged Nuba Mountains where humanitarian aid is restricted. It is for this service that he received the Aurora Prize, granted by the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative, created on behalf of the survivors of the Armenian Genocide and in gratitude to their saviors.