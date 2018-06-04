YEREVAN.- Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan urged to stop the protest in Karabakh and at least to cancel it so as the authorities are able to bring to life the agreements.

"There are no doubts that the behavior of the representatives of the power structures is concerning. “Any attempt to solve issues by force is unacceptable, irrespective of the fact who uses the force. Of course, this situation needs very concrete solutions, with concrete conclusions. I closely follow the developments in Artsakh. During this period, I have always been in touch with Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan. I am pleased to note that the President of Artsakh has met several times with the representatives of the demonstrators and reached concrete agreements”, Pashinyan said in a Facebook live broadcast.

He added that the President of Artsakh has announced that he is going to implement those agreements, carry out a full and complete investigation, and also make organizational conclusions.

"During the meeting of the representatives of the demonstrators and the President of Artsakh, a mutual understanding on the direction and logic of future events has been achieved. And now, in essence, I think that now it’s a stage when our respected demonstrators should allow the Artsakh President to implement those agreements”, Pashinyan said, emphasizing that the agreements should be implemented in a calm, non-nervous environment.

"The consensus has been reached as a result of long, detailed, calm, fraternal discussions and I think it is necessary to give an opportunity for the fulfillment of those agreements. We all recognize the right of citizens to express their attitude towards a particular situation and to see it in the form of a concrete political change. This is my opinion and it is my fraternal appeal to stop the protest in Stepanakert and at least to cancel it so as the authorities are able to bring to life the agreements, " Nikol Pashinyan concluded.