YEREVAN. – Areg Kyureghyan, a member of the Sasna Tsrer armed group of Armenia, was released on Wednesday.

A capital city Yerevan court granted the respective motion by the defense, and he was set free from the courtroom.

National Assembly “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction members Hrach Hakobyan and Lena Nazaryan had submitted to the court an individual pledge for Kyureghyan.

In protest of the then authorities, the Sasna Tsrer armed group had taken over a police patrol regiment building in Yerevan, held hostages, but later had surrendered in July 2016.

Three police officers were killed during the two-week standoff.