YEREVAN.- A protest march was held in Yerevan, demanding resignation of the Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II, the press service of the Armenian Police reported.
Participants of the march headed to the center of Yerevan, urging people to join them.
Yesterday Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II invited the participants of a protest at the yard of St. Katoghike and St. Anna church to visit Mother See Holy Etchmiadzin on June 7 to meet with him and Archbishops. As it was noted, Catholicos has no intention to resign.