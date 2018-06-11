YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 483.14/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is down by AMD 0.08 from the previous business day in the country, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 569.67 (up by AMD 1.26), that of one British pound totaled AMD 645.72 (down by AMD 2.52), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.71 (up by AMD 0.01) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 259.72, AMD 20,166.12 and AMD 13,995.51, respectively.

The NASDAQ OMX Armenia stock exchange, however, saw no USD trading on Monday.