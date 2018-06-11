YEREVAN.- Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a meeting on Monday with Giovanni Rubini, CEO of Renco – the Italian company.

The sides discussed the issues over the implementation of the investment project on constructing the new thermal power plant in the area adjacent to the Yerevan TPP.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the Armenian government attaches importance to attracting investments and implementation of new projects, but the task of the government is not to assume obligations which will negatively impact the energy security and tariff policy of the country.

Nikol Pashinyan recommended the Renco executives to hold intensive discussions with Armenian government officials and expresses hope that mutually beneficial solutions will be possible to be found for the realization of the project.