Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un have signed a joint document following their summit in Singapore on Tuesday.

North Korean leader reaffirmed his commitment to complete denuclearisation of the North Korean peninsula.

Trump said it was a “pretty comprehensive” document as he talked to media explaining the contents of the agreement.

“There is no limit to what North Korea can achieve when it gives up its weapons and embraces commerce,” Trump said. “Chairman Kim has the chance to seize an incredible future for his people. Anyone can make war but only the most courageous can make peace.”

He also added that the relations between the United States and North Korea will differ completely from what has been up to now.

Trump described his meeting with Kim Jong UN as “honest, direct and productive.

“We got to know each other well in a confined period of time, under a very strong, strong circumestance.”