STEPANAKERT.- In the recent period the Azerbaijani side demonstrates evident activity in the information field that is manifested by the spread of various kind of misinformation and propaganda footages, the statement issued by the Defense Ministry of Karabakh reports.

“Having the main goal to present the 'achievements' of their armed forces 'properly' to the domestic and external audiences, official Baku first started to circulate ungrounded reports about the alleged liberation of 11,000 hectares in the section of Nakhichevan, and then posted online the footage of using 'Polonez' multiple launch rocket system and Israeli-made LORA long-range artillery system.

It should be noted that parallel to this propaganda, active moves and mobilization of Azerbaijani troops and military equipment can be noticed in different sections of Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line in the recent days.

Vanguard units of the Defense Army monitor the activities of the adversary closely and undertake necessary actions,” the statement reads.