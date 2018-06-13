YEREVAN. – The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on Wednesday received OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Andrew Schofer (USA), Stéphane Visconti (France) and Igor Popov (Russia), as well as Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, who are in capital city Yerevan.

The PM underscored the co-chairs’ part in the negotiation process on a pacific settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict, and expressed a conviction that effective cooperation will be established, the information and public relations department of the government informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The co-chairs, in turn, assured that they will put all their efforts into achieving a pacific resolution to the Karabakh conflict.

The discussants highlighted the conflicting parties’ allegiance to the commitments they have undertaken towards a peaceful settlement of the conflict, as well as the need for the implementation of the agreements that were reached at the summits in Vienna, St. Petersburg, and Geneva.

In addition, the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs informed the Armenian PM about their upcoming work plans.

Pashinyan, for his part, reaffirmed Armenia’s readiness to continue—together with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs—the efforts toward the Karabakh conflict’s resolution through peace talks.

Also, the interlocutors discussed the steps to be taken toward the formation of a climate for making the negotiation process move forward, and reflected on the situation in the conflict zone.