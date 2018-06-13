YEREVAN. – The Court of Appeal released leader of “New Armenia” front Jirair Sefilian and civil activists Gevorg Safaryan, Nerses Poghosyan, Sasunik Kirakosyan, Galust Grigorysn and Hrayr Topchyan on bail.

Earlier, after consideration of the appeal, Prosecutor Petros Petrosyan found numerous extenuating circumstances and suggested cutting Sefilian’s sentence to 7 years in jail, sentence of Galust Grigoryan to 3 instead of 3.5, and to apply conditional penalty for Gevorg Safaryan. Personal assurances were given for Safarian and the others by deputies from the Tsarukyan and Exit factions.

Armenia’s opposition Founding Parliament initiative leader Jirair Sefilian has been sentenced to 10.5 years in prison. He was charged with preparing to organize mass unrests and to seize buildings and constructions, with the use of weapons.