YEREVAN. – Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his wife Anna Hakobyan have arrived in Moscow.

They were welcomed at the airport by Armenia’s Ambassador to Russia Vardan Toghanyan and head of the Russian foreign ministry’s department Igor Bogdashev, the Armenian News-NEWS.am correspondent reports.

At the airport Pashinyan kicked the official match ball for the World Cup.

Later on Armenian PM will hold a meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin and will participate in a gala concert dedicated to the World Cup.