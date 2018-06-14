Within the framework of her first visit to Moscow, Anna Hakobyan, the wife of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia, toured the Kremlin.

She was accompanied by Meri Toghanyan, the wife of Armenia’s ambassador to Russia.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his wife on Wednesday arrived in the Russian capital city where on Thursday they will attend the opening ceremony and first match—between the hosts, Russia, and Saudi Arabia—of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Also on Wednesday, the Armenian PM had met with Russian President Vladimir Putin and attended a gala concert devoted the 2018 World Cup.