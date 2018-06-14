Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has dined with RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan.

“We are having lunch with Pashinyan right now. Yesterday he gave an interview to our channel, and now during the dinner I made a toast for the Russian-Armenian friendship. He said that now Russian-Armenian relationship will be better, and he is convinced that it has already become better. And we just had a toast for it,” Margarita Simonyan tweeted.

As reported earlier, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is in Moscow to participate in the opening ceremony of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.