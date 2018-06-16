STEPANAKERT. – Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan visited military outposts of Artsakh army units located in the eastern direction of the line of contact.
The officials were briefed on new technologies to enhance defense and improve infrastructure. PM talked to the soldiers on duty and thanked them for their service.
PM and President were accompanied by Armenian Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan and Artsakh Defense Minister Levon Mnatsakanyan as well as Armenian army chief Artak Davtyan and military inspector Movses Hakobyan.