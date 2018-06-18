YEREVAN. – Investigation into the case of the Republican Party of Armenia faction MP, General Manvel Grigoryan continues and it will be clear who was connected to this case and how he or she were connected, head of the National Security Service Arthur Vanetsyan told reporters.

He assured that Manvel Grigoryan will not be released, and added that there will be ne revelation in the near future.

Asked whether the found items will be returned to the budget, Vanetsyan said when the matter is related to expropriation, according to the Criminal Code, an individual can be exempt from criminal liability, however, Grigoryan’s crime is not that case.

“NSS did its job, and we are ready to support an investigation,” he added.

The Prosecutor General’s Office informed Armenian News-NEWS.am that on June 15, the investigative department launched a criminal case against Grigoryan, on charges of illegal acquisition and possession of weapons and ammunition.

On June 16, Manvel Grigoryan was arrested on suspicion of committing the aforesaid crime, and, pursuant to the Constitution, the NA speaker was immediately informed about this.

NSS released a video on Sunday showing large quantities of illegal acquired firearms and ammunition as well as large stockpiles of food and clothing intended for Armenian army soldiers that were found in Grigoryan's houses.