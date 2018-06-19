The National Assembly (NA) of Armenia on Tuesday is convening two special sessions.
The matter of for stripping Yerkrapah (Defender of the Land) Volunteer Union Chairman and National Assembly (NA) “Republican Party of Armenia” Faction MP, General Manvel Grigoryan from his parliamentary immunity is on the agenda of the first session.
The parliament’s consent is needed in order to launch criminal proceedings against Grigoryan and decide on his preventive measure. The prosecutor general has submitted a respective petition to the legislature.
On June 17, the National Security Service disseminated footage in which food, medicine, and personal hygiene products which Armenia’s schoolchildren had sent for military servicemen as assistance were discovered at the summer residence of General Manvel Grigoryan.
Grigoryan was arrested a day earlier, and within the framework of the criminal case that was filed into the finding of illegal weapons and ammunition in his summer residence. Subsequently, he was charged with embezzlement too.
After the parliamentary debates on this matter, the Armenian NA will start its second special session, which has seven matters on its agenda. In particular, the MPs will debate on the bills with respect to making amendments to the laws on charity and funded pensions.