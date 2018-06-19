

YEREVAN.- Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited on Tuesday “Synopsys Armenia” company.

He went around the educational and production departments of one of the leading IT companies, got acquainted with its current and perspective programs, new initiatives aimed at the development of the sphere of information technologies.

Nikol Pashinyan outlines two main directions of his activities – fight against corruption and development of high-tech industry, Pashinyan announced during his visit to “Synopsys Armenia” company.

Nikol Pashinyan said that the sphere of high technologies breaks the boundaries of impossible and enlarges the scope of possibilities. “I have a symbolic perception in my mind that if someone’s welfare improves in front of my eyes, there are usually two possible cases –that person is involved either in corruption or in high technologies. For that reason the two main directions of my activities are connected with corruption and high technologies”, PM Pashinyan said.