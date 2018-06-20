YEREVAN. – Ex-defense minister Seyran Ohanyan was questioned as a witness as a part of an investigation into the embezzlement in the army.
Mr. Ohanyan informed about the questioning in an interview with Azatutyun radio station. Asked about the details, ex-minister said he cannot respond given that the investigation continues.
“It referred to activities of the army,” he said.
Earlier the charges have been brought against Grigor Barseghyan, former head of the Production and Technical Department, and Ashot Grigoryan, head of department at the Armenian Defense Ministry.
The charges were filed along the lines of the criminal case which the State Revenue Committee (SRC) is investigating into misuse in procurements and army-building at the MOD, from 2014 to 2017.