YEREVAN. – New government wants to develop Armenian air forces, and various options are being discussed, secretary of Armenia’s Security Council Armen Grigiryan said when asked about the recent reports on possible purchase of Russia-made Su-30SM fighters.
“I hope we will have the ultimate conclusions as soon as possible to understand the resources and its possible use, and how they [fighters] can increase the combat readiness of our army. At the moment, they are more plans, exchange of thoughts,” Armen Grigoryan said during Azatutyun radio station’s Facebook conference.
Commenting on Belarus’ sale of weapons to Azerbaijan, secretary of the Security Council pointed to high-level Armenia-Belarus relations, adding that the arms sales is not consistent with the level of ties that the countries have.
“We have to realize that this is longstanding problem, not every problem has a speedy solution, we cannot get a solution by voicing the problem once. We have expressed our concern over the matter,” he emphasized.