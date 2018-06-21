Armenia underscores its close partnership cooperation with the European Union (EU) and reaffirms its commitment to further strengthen it, and which is stipulated in the government’s program.

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, who is on a working visit to Brussels, on Thursday stated the above-said at his talk with EU’s diplomatic chief Federica Mogherini, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission.

The EU senior official, for her part, noted that this meeting was taking place at the right time, as it enabled to get firsthand information on the ongoing processes in Armenia and exchange views on positions and outlooks.

Mnatsakanyan, in turn, recorded that during this crucial period for Armenia, the holding of the first Partnership Council meeting between Armenia and the EU makes possible to directly exchange views on the agenda of Armenia-EU cooperation.

Also, the FM presented the most recent developments that occurred in Armenia and the foreign policy priorities of the country’s new government, and he added that the continuity of protection of the country’s national interest was at the core of these priorities.

Mogherini, for her part, welcomed the pacific nature of the changes that took place in Armenia, and she reaffirmed the EU’s readiness to assist in the ongoing reforms in the country.

The interlocutors touched also upon Armenia-EU cooperation as well as regional and international challenges and matters.

In addition, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan presented to Federica Mogherini the Armenian side’s position and priorities with respect to the process to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict; in this connection, Mogherini reaffirmed the EU’s assistance to the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs’ efforts to settle this conflict in a peaceful way.