YEREVAN. – Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received the founder of Armenia Airlines Tamaz Gaiashvili.
During the meeting, Pashinyan noted the importance of the development of the aviation in Armenia, saying that the Government and the representatives of the sphere are discussing possible steps that will help increase the competitiveness of air transportation.
Tamaz Gaiaashvili briefed the PM on the activities of the company and its programs.
The parties discussed issues related to the possibilities for the development of the aviation.